20,000 GPUs to be added to existing 38,000 to boost India’s AI infrastructure: Minister

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) India will scale its compute capacity beyond the existing 38,000 GPUs with the addition of 20,000 GPUs in the coming weeks, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

He highlighted that this marks the next phase of India’s AI strategy, with a significant expansion of compute infrastructure and a focus on responsible AI deployment.

Addressing the media at the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’, the minister reiterated that the focus remains on responsible AI development and wider deployment across sectors such as healthcare and education to ensure that AI benefits all.

Vaishnaw shared his optimism regarding the investment opportunity, stating that over the next two years, more than $200 billion worth of investment is likely to come.

He noted the commitment of venture capital firms to deep-tech startups and stated that investments are coming across all five layers of the AI stack.

Vaishnaw added that venture capital firms and other players are committing funds for large solutions and major applications.

Referring to energy capacity, the Minister noted that India is among the rare countries where more than 50 per cent of power generation capacity comes from clean sources, currently about 51 per cent, which provides a significant advantage for the country.

Regarding India’s sovereign AI models, the minister stated that several models launched at the Summit have been tested and measured against multiple parameters.

IT minister highlighted the importance of a techno-legal approach to ensure AI is used for good while minimizing harmful impacts. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Semiconductor Mission, emphasizing that design will be the primary focus in Semiconductor 2.0.

The minister projected that at least 50 deep-tech startups are expected to emerge from India in the coming years, driven by current innovation and development efforts.

On the first day of the Summit, over 2.5 lakh students took a pledge to use AI for responsible innovation. The initiative is being submitted for recognition by Guinness World Records.

