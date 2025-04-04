Will soon bring change in lives of minority brothers: BJP MP Dinesh Sharma on Waqf Bill

New Delhi: BJP MP Dinesh Sharma on Friday said that the Waqf Bill, which passed in Parliament on Friday, will significantly change the lives of minorities by ensuring their properties are secure and governed by clear regulations.

He accused the opposition of misleading minorities by spreading fear about the bill and the BJP's intentions.

"These people (opposition) are scaring the minorities regarding the Waqf Bill. This bill will soon bring a change in the lives of our minority brothers. Their properties will be secure and will function with a set of rules and regulations... The opposition only tries to mislead our minority brothers by showing fear of the BJP," Sharma told ANI.

In a recent development, Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh on Friday assured that the Waqf Amendment Bill serves the public interest, dismissing the Opposition's concerns as politically motivated fear-mongering. He said that within two days, people would realise that they were being misled and that the bill was ultimately for their benefit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 was a "watershed moment" and that this would help the marginalised, who have been "denied both voice and opportunity."

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha leader of opposition (LoP) and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the union government after the parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, saying that the government had taken a "negative stand."

It is their interpretation, we kept our views on the bill in front of them (government). They have taken a negative stand, and they are taking it forward," Kharge told reporters.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said that it is "unfortunate" that the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 has been passed.

The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed." The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, has also been passed in Parliament. Lok Sabha had previously passed the Bill. (ANI)