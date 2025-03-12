What is the need to do politics?: Shashi Tharoor on Darbhanga Mayor's statement on Holi

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday weighed in on Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara's statement on Holi and Ramzan, emphasizing the importance of communal harmony.

Tharoor stressed that it would be a great example if communities could celebrate their respective festivals, such as Holi and Ramzan, simultaneously without politicising the issue.

Speaking to the media, Tharoor said, "It will be a good example if one community celebrates Holi and the other celebrates Ramzan simultaneously. What is the need to play politics in this matter?"

A controversy erupted after the Mayor of Darbhanga, Bihar, proposed that playing Holi should be banned between 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm--a two-hour break during Holi celebrations on March 14, which coincides with Friday prayers in the holy month of Ramzan.

Later, the Darbhanga Mayor expressed regret for her statement on Holi and clarified that she intended to maintain peace in the city.

"I have expressed regret over my statement. From early in the morning, the people are calling me Bangladeshi and anti-national. My intention was for peace to be maintained in Darbhanga. But, if anyone's faith has been hurt, I express regret over my statement."

Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey Darbhanga Mayor's statement: "Jumma happens every week, but Holi is celebrated only once a year. If anyone has any objection to Holi festivities, they should practice Jumma at home."

Union Minister BL Verma condemned the Darbhanga Mayor's statement, saying, "Holi has been celebrated for ages, and imposing restrictions on it is not right."

"The festival of Holi has been going on for ages. It is not a good thing to try to impose restrictions on it. This is a festival to celebrate unity and settle grievances. Everyone should cooperate in this. But even then, if someone tries to disrupt it, then the law will take its action," Verma told ANI.

BJP MP Dr. Ashoka Kumar Yadav condemned the Darbhanga Mayor's statement, urging her to retract it.

"Holi comes once a year. It is a very big festival for Hindus. This type of expression is inspired by communalism. It does not befit a prominent citizen like her. She should rather cooperate in the celebration of Holi. I condemn her statement and ask her to retract it," Yadav said. (ANI)