We love J-K, they love Article 370: PM Modi hits out at Congress

Nanded: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that democracy has strengthened in Jammu and Kashmir and said terrorism has been curbed there since Article 370 was removed.

PM Modi also hit out at the ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, without taking names and said, "...We love Jammu and Kashmir, they love Article 370. Since Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism has been curbed there. Was the tricolour hoisted in Lal Chowk or not? Did people celebrate Diwali in Lal Chowk or not? Democracy has strengthened there," PM Modi said at a rally in Maharashtra's Nanded.

The remarks of PM Modi came days after a resolution was passed in the Legislative Assembly demanding to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. The resolution was opposed by the BJP which has 29 legislators in the assembly.

PM Modi also said that Pakistan was mobilising the opinion around the world in favour of the restoration of Article 370 and said that now Congress has pushed Pakistan's agenda inside the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, referring to the resolution on Article 370.

"For the first time after 75 years of independence, Dalits got their rights. But who was troubled by this? Pakistan was the most troubled and second was Congress. Till now, Pakistan was roaming the whole world and demanding the restoration of Article 370. No one was listening to it. But now Congress has carried out Pakistan's agenda inside the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly...," PM Modi added.

PM Modi asked, "Can we forgive such a Congress? Will you punish such a Congress or not? Will you defeat them in this election or not? Will you teach them a lesson or not?"

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

—ANI