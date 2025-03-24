Walking on crutches of RJD: Union Minister Lalan Singh attacks Congress

New Delhi: After Congress leader Pawan Khera took on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the controversial National Anthem video and his health condition, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Monday said that he should be concerned about himself, not the Bihar CM.

"He need not express any concern. Pawan Khera should be concerned about himself. Nitish Kumar is healthy and contributing to the development of Bihar...They can do politics if they want but they have no base in Bihar. They are walking on the crutches of RJD," Lalan Singh told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey took a sharp dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, calling them the "most non-serious politicians" in the state.

Speaking to the ANI, Pandey said, "If there is anyone in Bihar who is a non-serious politician, it is Lalu ji's family. There have never been politicians as non-serious as these people."

This came in retaliation against sharp criticism by the RJD leaders against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allegedly talking during the national anthem. They further demanded that Kumar should apologise in both houses of the state for the insult.

Pandey further contrasted the RJD's conduct with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whom he praised for his respect for national traditions.

"Nitish Kumar has always respected the country, the national flag, and its traditions. A person whose entire life is dedicated to this is being questioned by those who remained seated during the national anthem. There is no point in such people making allegations today," Pandey added.

In the purported video shared by RJD leaders, Nitish Kumar was seen tapping an official on the shoulder, appearing to engage him in conversation. At one point, he was seen smiling and folding his hands in a namaskar toward somebody in the audience.

Earlier on Sunday, Pawan Khera expressed concern over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's health while also criticizing the state's leadership and the BJP.

"We are worried for the health of the Chief Minister, but we are more worried about Bihar. If Bihar has such a leadership, how safe is the state? They (BJP) only worry about any state until the elections. After the elections, they forget Bihar or any other state," Khera told ANI. (ANI)