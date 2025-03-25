Vote bank politics is being played: BJP MP K Laxman criticizes Telangana Government's OBC categorization

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and National President of the BJP OBC Morcha, K Laxman, has sharply criticized the Telangana government for including 90% of Muslims in the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category.

Laxman accused the government of undermining the rights of the OBC community and using this categorization for vote bank politics.

"Since Congress has come to power in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi had said during the Telangana caste census that this will become a roadmap for the whole country. But now, 90% of the Muslims have been included in the OBC category. This way, the rights of OBC are being taken away," said Dr. Laxman, speaking to ANI.

The BJP leader further accused the Telangana government of manipulating the reservation system for political gain.

He added, "Vote bank politics is being played," pointing out how such moves were being used to garner votes rather than ensuring the welfare of actual backward communities.

Dr. Laxman also referenced recent statements by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who suggested that his government would grant 4% reservation to Muslims, even if it meant altering the Constitution.

"Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar said that they will even change the Constitution, but will give 4% reservation to Muslims," Laxman remarked.

Earlier, Congress leader Udit Raj in a post on X had proposed the implementation of reservation in the judiciary as a measure to reduce corruption, inefficiency, and caste bias.

Raj emphasized that reservation would diversify the caste representation among judges and improve the judicial system.

"Reservation should be implemented to reduce corruption and inefficiency in the judiciary. This will reduce the number of judges from one family and one caste. A corrupt judge will be afraid that there will be fewer people from his caste and kin to protect him. He will give judgment after careful consideration," said Raj in his post.

Raj further argued that judges from Dalit, OBC, Minority, and Tribal communities would be less likely to show bias in their decisions, as there would be no upper-caste judge to shield them in case of errors.

"Judges from Dalit, OBC, Minorities and Tribal communities will not show bias in hearing cases because there will be pressure from the upper caste judge. There will be no one to protect them if they commit a mistake," he added.

The Congress leader also criticized the current judicial collegium system, claiming that it is dominated by upper-caste judges. He believes that implementing reservation would create a better balance and reduce the bias in the justice system.

He also pointed out that reservation could help prevent disparities in cases, stating, "Political people will get justice and the situation of Lalu getting jail and Mishra getting bail will reduce. At present, checks and balances have deteriorated and will be automatically established with reservation." (ANI)