Virendraa Sachdeva Slams AAP's Allegations of BJP Poaching MLAs, Threatens Legal Action

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Friday launched a sharp criticism of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh, stating that they have lost their "mental balance."

This comes after Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh alleged that BJP is attempting to poach its MLAs.

The Delhi BJP President further warned the leaders of legal action if they failed to submit any evidence.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva said, "Be it Sanjay Singh or any other AAP leader, they have lost their mental balance. They will have to give evidence of such mean allegations that they have made. Delhi BJP is going to the Anti-Corruption Bureau - to file a complaint against them... If they don't give the evidence, they will have to face legal action. Atishi is still on bail in a similar case. Arvind Kejriwal had apologised to our leaders. Now this is their turn (other AAP leader). BJP is going to form a double-engine govt in Delhi."

On Thursday, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP called 16 of its candidates to leave Aam Aadmi Party and join the BJP.

"Some agencies are showing that the 'Gali Galoch party' (Referring to the BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs. 15 crores to each of them," Kejriwal said.

"If the party is getting more than 55 seats then what is the need for him to call our candidates? Obviously, these fake surveys have been conducted with the sole purpose of creating this atmosphere to break down some candidates. But you abusive people, not even one of our men will break down," Kejriwal wrote.

Speaking to ANI, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said on Thursday, "Seven MLAs (of AAP) who contested the assembly elections were contacted and were offered Rs 15 crores. They (BJP) want to win the elections by breaking parties. We have told the MLAs to record such audio calls and if anyone meets them, they should make a video of it with a hidden camera...BJP is losing the elections with a big margin..."

Exit polls have varied in their predictions regarding the margin of the BJP's victory. One poll suggested that BJP could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while two other polls predicted an AAP victory.

Votes will be counted on February 8. AAP has dominated the last two assembly polls in Delhi. (ANI)