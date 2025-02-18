UP Dy CM Keshav Maurya Slams Samajwadi Party as 'Party of Goons and Rioters

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, echoing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's sentiments.

Maurya alleged that the Samajwadi Party's true history is marred by violence and lawlessness, stating that it's a party of "goons and rioters."

Speaking with ANI, Maurya said, "Samajwadi Party's actual history is something else. It is not a party that is working to serve the state. Samajwadi Party is the party of goons and rioters."

This comes after Samajwadi Party leaders protested in front of the state legislative assembly against the deaths which happened during the Mahakumbh stampede on the day the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly got underway. They also raised slogans of 'Go Governor' during the assembly session.

The deputy chief minister claimed that this incident brought dishonor to the Constitution and insulted the state of Uttar Pradesh. He demanded that the Samajwadi Party apologise to the governor for their actions.

"The governor had to stop his speech midway because of them. They have insulted UP and brought dishonour to the Constitution. They need to apologise to the Governor. Whatever CM said is absolutely right...," said Maurya.

The Uttar Pradesh Budget session for 2025-26 commenced on Tuesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the opposition to cooperate so that the session can run peacefully till March 5.

"It is not only the responsibility of the government but also of the opposition to conduct the session peacefully. The double-engine BJP government has set unprecedented standards for Uttar Pradesh's development in the last eight years. This is reflected in the discussions inside the House. Naturally, the frustrated and disappointed opposition tries to avoid these discussions and disrupt proceedings. If the opposition contributes to a meaningful debate, this can be a highly productive session," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

Earlier, Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party in the state assembly, accusing them of opposing every good work done by the government.

Adityanath alleged that the Samajwadi Party wants to promote Urdu over other regional languages and that they want to restrict education to Urdu medium schools. He claimed that this approach is hypocritical, as Samajwadi Party leaders themselves send their children to English medium schools

In the Assembly, CM Yogi said "...This is the problem with you people, you (Samajwadi Party) will oppose every good work which is in the interest of the state. This type of opposition should be condemned...These people will teach their children in English medium schools but if the govt wants to give facilities to other's children, they will make them study Urdu, they want them to become Maulvis..."

Meanwhile, the UP government will present the budget for the next financial year (2025-26) at 11 am on February 20.

The budget of UP is estimated to be around seven and a half lakh crores.

The budget will be discussed in the House on February 24, 25, 27 and 28. Similarly, on March 3,4 and 5th, the demands of budget grants in the Assembly will be discussed.

On March 5, the government will pass the budget for the next financial year in the House. In the meeting of the Working Committee, it has been agreed to place two ordinances (Uttar Pradesh Municipal Planning and Amendment) Ordinance 2025 and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (Amendment) Ordinance 2025) during the session. (ANI)