UP Dy CM Keshav Maurya Slams Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark and said that it was an insult of crores of Hindus.

Further, he stated that BJP and the people of the nation would give an answer to all those who disrespected the Hindus, Mahakumbh and do 'appeasement politics'.

Speaking to ANI, Maurya said "It is an insult of crores of Hindus. It is a disrespect to those who have faith in Indian culture. BJP and the people of the nation will give the answer to those who will disrespect Hindus, Mahakumbh and will do appeasement politics. She (Mamata Banerjee) has given a message about TMC's end by herself, calling Mahakumbh 'Mrityu Kumbh..."

This comes after Mamata Banerjee in her statement while addressing the Legislative Assembly, expressed her respect for the holy 'Ganga Maa' and the significance of the Maha Kumbh but strongly criticized the organizers for the inadequate arrangements that resulted in stampedes on January 29 in Prayagraj and February 15 in New Delhi Railway station.

In her statement, Mamata Banerjee said, "This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'...I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning...How many people have been recovered?..."

Alleging disparity in the arrangements made for the rich and the poor, she said, "For the rich, the VIP, there are systems available to get camps (tents) for as high as Rs 1 Lakhs. For the poor, there are no arrangements at Kumbh..."Banerjee continued, "Stampede situation is common in a 'mela' but it is important to make arrangements. "What planning did you make?"

BJP leader KK Sharma also criticized the CM's remarks and said that it hurts the faith of crores of people who follow Hinduism.

"The way the people of the INDIA Alliance, especially the Congress Party, Samajwadi Party, RJD, Mamata Banerjee are creating controversy over Kumbh, this statement is hurting the faith of crores of people who follow Hinduism. The Bharatiya Janata Party is very vocal about such statements. It criticizes them and the people of the country, and the people who follow Hinduism will also never like it...," Sharma told ANI. (ANI)