UP Congress Declines Milkipur Bypoll, Backs Samajwadi Party for 2027 Focus

Ayodhya: In a significant political development, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai confirmed that the party will not be contesting the Milkipur by-election.

Rai clarified the party's strategic focus, saying, "We have not contested 9 previous elections, and will we contest the 10th election. We will not contest the by-election."

Rai emphasized that Congress' current priority is not the bypoll but rather strengthening its organizational base. "We are working to strengthen our organisation and preparing for 2027 (UP Assembly polls)," he said, signalling the party's long-term focus on the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Tuesday announced that his party will extend full support to the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming Milkipur Assembly by-elections, scheduled to be held on February 5.

Speaking to ANI, Ajay Rai said, "In Milkipur, we will extend full support to our ally Samajwadi Party's candidate."

Meanwhile, Ayoodya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi highlighted that the bypolls provide the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with an opportunity to "right the wrongs" of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Ayodhya.

"We were waiting for the Milkipur bypolls. It is an opportunity to right the wrongs of Lok Sabha polls in Ayodhya. The people are also waiting to support the BJP and send the correct message through Milkipur bypolls," Tripathi said.

Tripathi also emphasized that the BJP's agenda for the bypolls would focus on the development and employment opportunities in Ayodhya.

"The agenda for the election will be development and employment opportunities of Ayodhya. The opposition only worked for their families and did nothing for Milkipur. So this time, the people will answer," he added.

The election on the Milkipur seat was necessitated after the resignation of Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad, who left the seat to fight Lok Sabha Election from Faizabad Lok Sabha Constituency. He notably defeated BJP's Lallu Singh, adding to the setback NDA suffered in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)