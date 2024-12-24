UP CM Yogi Slams Congress for Insulting Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Demands Apology

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday demanded an apology from Congress for continuously insulting Bharat Ratna Baba Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has worked to build the country of Baba Saheb's dreams.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh CM highlighted the "unconstitutional and unethical insult" being done to Baba Saheb by Congress.

"The purpose of this press conference is to highlight the unconstitutional and unethical insult being done to Baba Saheb from time to time by the Congress and other opposition parties... Baba Saheb played an important role during the independence of the country and the creation of the Constitution. Every Indian has a feeling of reverence and respect for Baba Saheb... The Bharatiya Janata Party has worked to build the country of Baba Saheb's dreams. The Bharatiya Janata Party has given respect to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi further alleged that the bills for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes or women's welfare were torn by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

"We want to tell Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the country has also seen the attack on MPs in the Parliament premises. Will this conduct be considered constitutional? Will the Congress party's conduct be considered constitutional? Two BJP MPs get injured, an elderly MP gets injured, he is pushed and made to fall down. They try to make all their acts, the act of pushing elderly people, constitutional. When bills for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes or women's welfare are torn by Rahul Gandhi, is this conduct constitutional? Insulting Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is the nature of Congress...they should apologize to the country...people have continuously rejected them and will continue to reject them in future too," he added.

The UP CM said that the Congress has a "history of insulting" Dalits and the underprivileged in the country.

"Congress has a history of trying to completely stop Dalits and the underprivileged from their rights on the basis of appeasement. Congress brought the country to the brink of partition on the basis of appeasement... Jawaharlal Nehru did not want Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to be a part of the Constituent Assembly," CM Yogi said.

Earlier today, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the only solution to the Ambedkar controversy is that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be dismissed and apologize to the country over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha.

Addressing a press conference, Jairam Ramesh highlighted that for the past seven days, the Congress has been observing 'Ambedkar Samman' Week, during which over 100 press conferences have been held at various locations.

"This is in response to the insult made to Ambedkar by the Home Minister on December 17. Today, meetings are being held across all districts, and a document is being prepared to be submitted to the President. The only solution to this situation is that the Home Minister should be dismissed and should apologize," the Congress leader said.

Following the remarks made by Shah, the Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside the parliament last week, which led to a huge scuffle between the two sides with two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustaining injuries.

The ruling BJP MPs were protesting in the Parliament's premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar. INDIA Bloc MPs led by Rahul Gandhi held a protest in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Shah over his remarks on Ambedkar.

During the scuffle in the Parliament premises, two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi, and Mukesh Rajput were injured on their heads. (ANI)