Turned Delhi into a jungle raj AAP chief Kejriwal attacks Amit Shah on law and order situation

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is no longer able to handle the law and order situation in the national capital.

"Amit Shah ji has ruined Delhi. He has turned Delhi into a jungle raj. People are living a life of terror everywhere. BJP is no longer able to handle the law and order situation in Delhi. The people of Delhi will have to unite and raise their voices," Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

In a post on X, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the sound of gunfire echoed in the Shahdara district early in the morning.

"Capital of Crime- The sound of gunfire echoed in the Shahdara district early in the morning when utensils trader Sanjay Jain was returning home on his scooter after a morning walk, the miscreants stopped him and fired bullets at him. It is being told that 6 to 7 rounds of fire were fired and all the bullets hit Sanjay Jain," Bharadwaj claimed.

Earlier, a man, his wife and their daughter were stabbed to death at their residence in Delhi's Neb Sarai on Wednesday. According to Delhi police, the murders were carried out by the couple's son, who had claimed to have been on a morning walk at the time.

On November 28, an explosion was reported in Delhi's Prashant Vihar. Fire tenders were rushed to the site along with teams of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos Delhi Police Crime Branch, Special Cell and Bomb Disposal Squad.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi launched a sharp critique of the BJP-led central government over the law and order situation in the capital, likening it to Mumbai in the 1990s.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)