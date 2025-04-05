They (BJP) are the 'pitamah' of price rise: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday slammed the BJP protest over the issue of the protests against the price hike while calling them the "pitamah" of price rise.

"They (BJP) are the 'pitamah' of price rise. We hiked the price of milk, and it will benefit the farmers," Shivakumar told reporters.

Speaking about his Delhi visit, the Deputy CM said that he met the irrigation and civil aviation minister, and they have agreed to call a meeting of Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka over the Krishna river water issue

He said, "In Delhi, we met the irrigation and civil aviation minister, and they have agreed to call a meeting in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka over the Krishna river water issue. We know that Tamil Nadu will not cooperate regarding the Kaveri water issue, and only the Court is a way now."

Karnataka BJP had been protesting against the Congress government over recent price hikes in milk, diesel, petrol, garbage cess, etc.

Earlier, on April 3, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka fiercely criticized the Congress government for its policies, particularly the recent price hikes and taxes imposed on the public.

Karnataka BJP leaders, including CT Ravi, staged protests against state government policies in Bengaluru.

"BJP is fighting against the government's price hike policies and will take it to a logical conclusion," Ashoka stated, making it clear that the party would not back down in opposing what he described as the government's exploitative financial strategies.

He turned his focus to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of corruption. "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is stealing through taxes, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is stealing through commissions," Ashoka said, pointing to both as the central figures in the state's alleged mismanagement.

Ashoka used a metaphor to criticize the government's financial tactics, saying, "There is a tradition of placing money on a corpse after death. The Congress government has increased fees even for death certificates to collect money." (ANI)