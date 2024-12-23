Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Predicts 200+ Seats for DMK Alliance in 2026 Assembly Elections

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin exuded confidence ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, and said the party will form government in the state for the seventh time, this time with the alliance securing 200 seats.

Addressing party workers in the Kancheepuram Constituency today, CM Stalin emphasized the DMK's commitment to public welfare over the past three years, while also highlighting the implementation of various schemes "unparalleled by any other state government" in country.

The DMK-led alliance came to power by winning a massive 159 seats out of 234 seats in the state in last assembly elections in 2021.

"Our goal is to form our DMK government for the 7th time (in the state). Our alliance will win in 200 constituencies. Victory in 2026 is ours. In the last 3 years, we have been working for the welfare of people. No State Government in India has introduced several schemes like our government. In 2019 our alliance was formed as an ideological alliance. Since then we have attained victory in Assembly elections, Parliament elections, and Local body elections," he said.

"Many are doing political calculations against our ideological alliance. I am strongly saying those all calculations against our ideological alliance will go wrong. Our alliance will be victorious," Stalin stated.

Earlier in the day, earlier today, the Chief Minister held a high-level executive meeting which was attended by senior leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and over 800 high-level executive members.

Chief Minister Stalin attended the meeting at the party headquarters at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai.

The DMK passed 12 resolutions which were read out by DMK leader TKS Elangovan, a former member of Rajya Sabha, who appreciated Chief Minister Stalin and the ministers in the Tamil Nadu government for their efforts to implement precautionary measures during the Cyclonic storm 'Fengal'.

During the meeting, the DMK condemned the alleged 'insulting' remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding BR Ambedkar during the debate on the Constitution in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)