Taken back words he used, LS Speaker removed it from proceeding: BJP backs Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Praveen Khandelwal backed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who during Lok Sabha proceedings, termed the Tamil Nadu government as "dishonest" and the people of the state as "uncivilised", saying that the latter has taken back the words he used in the Parliament.

"Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has made this clear in Parliament. He has taken back the words he used. The Lok Sabha Speaker has removed it from the proceedings. If a member makes a statement on a topic that has ended in Parliament, then I feel that parliamentary decorum is not being followed," Khandelwal told ANI on Monday.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan strongly criticized the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party regarding the ongoing controversy over the three-language policy in the New Education Policy.

During his address in Lok Sabha, Pradhan accused the DMK of being "dishonest" and playing "politics" at the cost of Tamil Nadu students' futures.

"They (DMK) are dishonest. They are not committed to the students of Tamil Nadu. They are ruining the future of Tamil Nadu students. Their only job is to raise language barriers. They are doing politics. They are making mischief. They are undemocratic and uncivilised," Pradhan said.

In the Rajya Sabha, the DMK staged a walkout after raising the issue of the three-language policy and delimitation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK party chief MK Stalin lashed out at Dharmendra Pradhan, who, during Lok Sabha proceedings today, termed the State government "dishonest" and "ruining" the future of students.

In a strongly worded post in Tamil on his X platform, Stalin called out the Union Minister's "arrogance" and said that he was speaking like an "arrogant king." The one who had "disrespected" the people of Tamil Nadu "needs to be disciplined."

The controversy stems from the ongoing debate over the National Education Policy (NEP), particularly the contentious three-language policy, which Tamil Nadu strongly opposes. (ANI)