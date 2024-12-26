Supriya Shrinate Criticizes Pralhad Joshi's Remarks, Highlights Congress's Legacy and Mahatma Gandhi's Ethos

Belgavi: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Thursday lashed out Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pralhad Joshi's statement on the CWC meeting and said that people like Joshi did not understand the ethos of Mahatma Gandhi or Congress.

"People like Pralhad Joshi don't understand the ethos of Mahatma Gandhi, they don't understand the ethos of Congress. They don't understand that Congress was born out of freedom struggle, we fought for India's independence, we are the architects of modern India...we have had Presidents like Mahatma Gandhi, whose centenary we are here to celebrate...the BJP can say what it has to but it does not realty matter," Shrinate said while speaking to ANI.

This comes after Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had said that when the Congress accuses the BJP of belief in Godse its speaks of their frustration.

"We believe in Savarkar. When they (Congress) say that we believe in Godse, it speaks of their frustration. Congress party always tries to distort fact," Joshi said while speaking to the media.

Further, he added that the Congress led by Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders was totally disconnected with the current Congress party.

"The Congress led by Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Babu, Sardar Vallabh bhai Patel and this Congress are totally disconnected. Mahatma Gandhi had said that Congress should be dissolved. I stand by my statement and I only want to say that the Gandhis leading the party are 'nakli' Gandhis..." the Union Minister further added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar highlighted the the significance of his party, and said that "Congress's history is the country's history".

Speaking to ANI, the Karnataka Deputy CM stated that Congress takes care of all sections of the country, even when it's out of power. "Congress's history is the country's history; Congress has kept this country united. Whether Congress is in power or not, it takes care of all the sections of the country," he said.

Congress is holding its CWC meeting on December 26 and 27 in Belagavi to celebrate the centenary of the 1924 session of the party. (ANI)