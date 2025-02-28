SP's future in darkness: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP), stating that the "party's future is in darkness"

Maurya's remarks came in response to questions regarding opposition parties beginning their election campaigns for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"The BJP is going to form a government with a huge majority in 2027. The Samajwadi Party's future is in darkness. There's a big hole in their boat, and everyone sitting in it is looking to run away before it sinks," Maurya said.

He also lashed out at Congress, saying they can do 30 rallies in every constituency of the state but "will not be able to open their account."

Maurya further spoke on the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports, which revealed "irregularities" in the governance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. He remarked, "No one in India's history has been so dishonest in the name of honesty."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also slammed the Samajwadi Party for its criticism of the Maha Kumbh, saying that they left no stone unturned in Prayagraj.

Speaking in the State Assembly during the UP budget session on Tuesday, the CM said, "They (Samajwadi Party) left no stone unturned to defame Prayagraj. You were spreading propaganda about Prayagraj... As someone has rightly said, 'Jiski jaisi drishti waisi uski srishti'... They were finding ways to defame Prayagraj. Some people were saying in Parliament that thousands of people have died in Maha Kumbh, but 28,000 people were reunited with their families during Maha Kumbh."

He also stated that SP and Congress only wanted to defame the country, and in their fight against the BJP, they had gone against the country.

"Samajwadi Party and Congress only want to defame India. Their fight may be against BJP, but sometimes by fighting against BJP, they go against India..." he further said.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 concluded on Maha Shivratri, marking a momentous event filled with spiritual unity, divine energy, and supernatural significance. (ANI)