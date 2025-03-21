SP Slams Bihar CM for Disrespecting National Anthem

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Awadhesh Prasad on Friday condemned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for purportedly talking and gesturing during the national anthem and said that he had shown disrespect to it.

"The way the national anthem is being played on one side, and on the other side, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is talking and gesturing with his hands, this is very condemnable. I don't know what mood the Bihar Chief Minister was in. He does not know about the country's independence, so this is an insult to the national anthem," SP leader Awadhesh Prasad told ANI.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav shared a video in which the Bihar Chief Minister was seen talking and gesturing while the national anthem was played out during an event.

"At least please do not insult the national anthem, Hon'ble Chief Minister. You insult youth, students, women and elderly people every day. Sometimes they clap on Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day and mock his martyrdom, and sometimes they clap on the national anthem!" the RJD leader said attaching a video of Nitish Kumar.

He alleged that the Bihar CM was "not mentally or physically stable" and called his condition a matter of great concern for the State.

"PS: Let me remind you that you are the Chief Minister of a big state. You are not mentally and physically stable even for a few seconds and your being in this position in such an unconscious state is a matter of great concern for the state. Do not insult Bihar like this again and again," he added in a post on X.

In the purported video shared by RJD leaders, Nitish Kumar is seen tapping an official on the shoulder, appearing to engage him in conversation

At one point, he was seen smiling and folded his hands in a namaskar toward somebody in the audience.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that India will not tolerate the disrespect of the national anthem. "Disrespect of the national anthem India will not tolerate this. People of Bihar, is there still anything left?" Lalu Yadav posted on X in Hindi.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October this year. The Election Commission of India has not yet announced the dates of the polls. (ANI)