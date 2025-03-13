SP MLA Abu Azmi Urges Respect, Non-Politicization of Holi Festival

Mumbai: After several mosques were covered with Tarpaulin sheets ahead of Holi festival, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi urged people not to politicise festivals and called for mutual respect.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Azmi advised Holi revelers to seek consent before applying colors on Muslims and requested the community to avoid conflicts, emphasizing the spirit of brotherhood and forgiveness during the holy month.

"There is no need to politicise festivals. I request anyone who is celebrating Holi tomorrow to celebrate it enthusiastically but not throw colour on any Muslim without consent. Namaaz can be offered at home in the case of compulsion. But it is necessary to offer 'Jumme ki Namaaz' in the mosque. I would also request my Muslim brothers that if someone puts colour on you, then do not get into a fight because this is the month of forgiveness, of brotherhood," he said.

"The mosques must be getting covered so no colour can be thrown at it which may lead to a dispute," Azmi said.

In Uttar Pradesh, following a decision by the local administration, several mosques were covered with tarpaulin sheets ahead of the Holi festival. The move aims to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain communal harmony during the celebrations.

The Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal was covered with a tarpaulin sheet on Wednesday ahead of the Holi festival, following the local administration's instruction.

Maulana Sajid Rashidi, the President of the All India Imam Association, has strongly criticised Uttar Pradesh's local administration order to cover mosques during Holi, alleging that this is a "conspiracy" to weaken Muslims and encourage hooligans.

Rashidi said, "Targeting Muslims and issuing orders in the name of mosques is unconstitutional. This is a conspiracy to weaken Muslims and encourage hooligans. I condemn this." (ANI)