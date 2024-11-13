Sonia ji, please note that your Rahul aircraft will crash in Maharashtra polls: Amit Shah

Jintur (Maharashtra): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a jibe at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and said that the plane named 'Rahul Baba', which has already "crashed 20 times," is bound to crash once again in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"Sonia ji tried to land the plane named Rahul Baba 20 times and 20 times the plane crashed. Now again an attempt is being made to land it for the 21st time in Maharashtra. Sonia ji, please note that your Rahul aircraft will crash once again in Maharashtra assembly elections," Amit Shah said addressing a rally in Jintur.

The Union home minister described the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance as an "Aurangzeb fan club".

"Aghadi (Maha Vikas Aghadi) only wants to appease. We walk on the footsteps of Shiva ji Maharaj and people of Aghadi are members of the Aurangzeb fan club," he added.

He further claimed that the Aghadi government had stopped the Marathwada Water Grid scheme worth Rs 4 thousand crores. "Due to this, drought-prone Marathwada was not able to get water."

"In 2019, our leader Devendra Fadnavis took the initiative to take this scheme forward but it was stopped again as soon as Uddhav ji's government came... I say that our Mahayuti government will do the work of providing water to every farm here," he said.

Amit Shah asserted that the Mahayuti government will be formed again under the leadership of PM Modi on November 23.

"Do you want to know the result of Maharashtra Assembly elections? Listen to me carefully, (Maha Vikas) Aghadi will be wiped out on November 23. On the 23rd, the Mahayuti government will be formed again under the leadership of PM Modi," Shah said.

He further asserted that the Narendra Modi government will amend the Waqf Board law.

"Waqf Board has declared that land of many villages as waqf property - that includes temples, farmers' land. We brought a bill to amend that (Waqf Act) but Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray opposed that," he said.

Voting for the Maharashtra assembly election will take place on November 20. The result will be announced on November 23.

—ANI