Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Mamata Banerjee Over 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark

New Delhi: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark and said that it has become their nature to disrespect Sanatan.

Lashing out at Mamata Banerjee, Chouhan said, "It has become their nature to disrespect Sanatan. The Sanatan Dharma has been flowing unstoppable for thousands of years like the river Ganga... Attacking people's faith, beliefs, and sentiments is a crime as well."

Additionally, West Bengal BJP vice president Jagannath Sarkar also lashed out at the CM. He said that Mamata Banerjee has always spoken against Hindus.

"Mamata Banerjee has always spoken against Hindus...She intends to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh. She is doing all this to be the Prime Minister...She has turned West Bengal into 'Mrityu Kumbh'. Maha Kumbh is a holy site, the arrangements are really good. A sudden incident happened but she said this to instigate people ahead of elections," Sarkar said.

On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee in her statement while addressing the Legislative Assembly, expressed her respect for the holy 'Ganga Maa' and the significance of the Maha Kumbh but strongly criticized the organizers for the inadequate arrangements that resulted in stampedes on January 29 in Prayagraj and February 15 in New Delhi Railway station.

Mamata Banerjee said, "This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'...I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning...How many people have been recovered?..."

Alleging disparity in the arrangements made for the rich and the poor, she said, "For the rich, the VIP, there are systems available to get camps (tents) for as high as Rs 1 Lakhs. For the poor, there are no arrangements at Kumbh..."Banerjee continued, "Stampede situation is common in a 'mela' but it is important to make arrangements. "What planning did you make?" (ANI)