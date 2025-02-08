Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP of Unfair Victory in Delhi Elections

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that they won in the Delhi assembly elections through ''unfair" means.

Addressing a press conference, Raut criticised the BJP's campaign strategy, claming that the entire cabinet abd several chief ministers from states were mobilised for campaigning.

"People know that they won by wrong means... the entire Cabinet of the government as well CMs of various state moved to Delhi for election campaigning and targeted so many people..." Raut said while addressing the media.

He further alleged that the government had spent a lot of money and created discrepancies in the voter list of Maharashtra, which was also what happened in Delhi.

"Spent a lot of money, and filed false lawsuits on workers (of other parties), there were discrepancies in the voter list similar to what happened in Maharashtra, where BJP won, and that happened in Delhi as well...This is not a good win and there is definetly some wrongdoing behind this..." he further said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Delhi for their support to BJP in assembly polls and said they are feeling relief on making the national capital "AAP-da free".

Addressing a gathering at the party headquarters after party's resounding victory in assembly polls, PM Modi said BJP will return love of the people of Delhi in form of progress and development.

He took jibes at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, referring to it as "AAPda (tragedy)""I thank the people of Delhi. Delhi has given us love wholeheartedly and I once again assure the people that we will return you double the love in the form of development," he said.

"Today, there is excitement and relief in the minds of the people of Delhi. Excitement for victory and relief is for making Delhi, AAP-da free...I bow my head and thank the people of Delhi for believing in Modi's guarantee," he added.

BJP has won 47 seats and is leading on one seat in Delhi assembly polls. AAP has won 22 seats. (ANI)