Sanjay Raut Criticizes Congress Over INDIA Bloc's Disarray and Lack of Coordination

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has expressed concerns over the lack of coordination within the INDIA alliance, blaming Congress for its disarray since the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking about the current state of the alliance, Raut agreed with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's statement, which highlighted the absence of clarity about leadership, agenda, or INDIA bloc's existence.

"I agree with what Omar Abdullah said. We fought the Lok Sabha elections together and the results were also good. After that, it was the responsibility of all of us, especially Congress, to keep the INDIA alliance alive, sit together and show the way forward," Raut said.

Raut pointed out that since the elections, no meeting or coordination has taken place among the alliance members, which he considers detrimental to the unity of the coalition. "But till now, not a single such meeting has taken place after the Lok Sabha elections. This is not right for the INDIA alliance," he added.

Leaders from various parties, including Abdullah, Mamta Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, and Arvind Kejriwal, have reportedly expressed concerns over the alliance's future.

"Leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mamta Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal all say that the INDIA alliance has no existence now," Raut observed.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader emphasized that if the alliance were to break apart, it would be a permanent split.

"If such a feeling comes in the minds of the people, then the biggest party of the alliance, Congress, is responsible for this. There is no coordination, no discussion, no dialogue. This means that people have doubts about whether everything is fine or not in the INDIA alliance," Raut said.

Raut's remarks underline the growing concerns within the alliance, warning that failure to maintain unity could spell the end of the coalition.

"If this alliance breaks once, then the INDIA alliance will never be formed again," he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister, Abdullah had on Thursday said that while there was no time limit for to the INDIA alliance, there is no clarity about leadership, agenda, or our INDIA bloc's existence.

He also mentioned that if the INDIA bloc was just for the parliament elections, then the alliance should be winded up. (ANI)