Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad Criticizes CM Yogi Adityanath for "Inflammatory Statements"

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Awadhesh Prasad on Sunday criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's for his recent comments, accusing him of making inflammatory statements due to lack of constructive work.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "Uttar Pradesh CM has no work to do. The farmers are not getting the manure. The youth is unemployed and he is increasing communalism in the state. He has no constructive work to do that's why he is making these kinds of statements."

Controversy erupted following CM Yogi's speech at the annual conference of the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) in Mumbai on December 14. During his address, CM Yogi compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent gesture of honouring the workers involved in the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with the fate of the laborers who worked on the Taj Mahal.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak supported CM Yogi's remarks saying, "The entire world knows about the misdeeds of the attackers"

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq alleged that CM Yogi was making such remarks to divert attention from issues like unemployment and inflation.

"These kinds of statements are being made to divert the attention from issues like unemployment, inflation. The public wants development and the Samajwadi Party government will be formed in the state," he said.

On Saturday while addressing the annual conference of the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) in Mumbai, CM Yogi said, "You would have seen how on 22nd January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving respect to the workers who constructed the Ram Mandir. That is one side where PM Modi was raining flowers on them, but on the other hand, the situation before was such that the workers who constructed the Taj Mahal had their hands chopped off."

He also mentioned that workers in the fine cloth industry in history also had their hands chopped off, destroying a whole tradition and legacy.

"Today, India respects its labour force, gives them all kinds of protections. On the other hand, there were rulers, who chopped off the hands of labourers and destroyed the legacy of fine cloth, destroyed the tradition completely," CM Yogi said. (ANI)