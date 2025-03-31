RSS will decide Modi's successor: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) or Shiv (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would decide the successor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that PM Modi's successor would be from Maharashtra.

Raut said that PM Modi visited RSS headquarters in Nagpur to discuss retirement plans.

"Modi's successor will be from Maharashtra, and RSS will decide on that," Raut told reporters in a press conference and added, "PM Modi visited RSS headquarters to discuss his retirement plans."

Speaking on his recent experience of being lodged in jail, Raut said that a book on his experiences would be published in the next 15 days.

"I have written a book on my experiences during my jail term, and it's complete. It will be published in the next 15 days. You can't say that I will reveal secrets in the book. These are just my experiences during that time inside jail and whatever was happening outside jail during that time," he added.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh in Nagpur. PM Modi's visit to Nagpur coincided with Varsha Pratipada, which also marks the birth anniversary of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

He was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also paid tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

Sangh Member Seshadri Chari has dubbed the Prime Minister's visit a "very important and historic" one. The RSS member said that there is "no difference of opinion" between the RSS and the BJP.

"People talk a lot about the relationship between RSS and BJP before also they talked about it...there is no difference in opinion between the BJP and the RSS. The people who don't know anything about the Sangh and the BJP, these people say that there is a difference in opinion between the BJP and the RSS. The people who spread these false things say it for their political benefit," the RSS member said on Saturday. (ANI)