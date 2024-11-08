Resolution on Article 370 restoration: PM Modi slams Congress-NC alliance, says they "started conspiracy against Kashmir"

Dhule (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at the Congress-NC alliance after a resolution opposing the revocation of Article 370 and restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was passed in the first session of the newly elected assembly in the Union Territory by a voice vote. PM Modi termed the action as a "conspiracy against Kashmir."

Addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Dhule in the run-up to the state assembly polls, PM Modi said, "As soon as Congress and INDI alliance got the chance to form government in Jammu and Kashmir, they started with their conspiracies against Kashmir... Two days ago, they passed a resolution in the J&K legislative assembly to restore Article 370..."

The resolution opposing the revocation of Article 370 and restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was passed on Wednesday by a voice vote, with all parties barring the BJP supporting it.

Prime Minister further mentioned that the BJP MLAs were thrown outside the Union Territory's assembly following their protest against the banners supporting Article 370 in the assembly.

"Banners were shown in the Jammu and Kashmir parliament in support of article 370.The Congress alliance passed a resolution to implement Article 370 there again... Will the country accept this? When the BJP MLAs protested against this with all their might, they were picked up and thrown out of the Assembly. The entire country will have to understand the truth of Congress and its alliance" PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister futher said, "Maharashtra should understand Congress conspiracies in J&K. The country won't accept this resolution on Article 370. Till Modi is there, Congress won't be able to do anything in Kashmir. Only Bhim Rao Ambedkar's Constitution will run there. No power can bring back 370," Modi said.

A ruckus ensued in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Friday, the third day in a row, after People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA from Kupwara exhibited a banner in support of the restoration of Article 370 in the union territory.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs raised slogans and clashed with fellow members, including Engineer Rashid's brother and Awami Ittehad Party MLA Sheikh Khursheed over a banner he was carrying.

BJP MLAs were seen entering the well of the House along Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh and were marshalled out of the House on the orders of Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

Notably, the restoration of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir's statehood as well as the implementation of the autonomy resolution was one of the main promises made by the National Conference in its manifesto for the Jammu-Kashmir elections.

At his rally in Dhule, Prime Minister Modi also took a jab at the opposition, likening the Maha Vikas Aghadi to a vehicle without wheels or brakes and called them out for "misgovernance" and "looting" the people of the state.

The Prime Minister said, "MVA's 'gaadi' has neither wheels nor brakes and there's a fight as to who will sit on the driver's seat. Their only aim in politics is to loot people. When people like MVA form government, they cause hindrances in every government policy and development."

