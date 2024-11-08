Maharashtra: At Dhule rally, PM Modi slams Aghadi alliance, calls it "vehicle without wheels or brakes" of misgovernance, loot

Dhule (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jab at the opposition on Friday, likening the Maha Vikas Aghadi as a vehicle without wheels or brakes and called them out for "mis-governance" and "looting" the people of the state.

Addressing a gathering in Dhule ahead of the November 20 Assembly elections, the Prime Minister said, "MVA's 'gaadi' has neither wheels nor brakes and there's a fight as to who will sit on the driver's seat. Their only aim in politics is to loot people. When people like MVA form government, they cause hindrances in every government policy and development."

Further taking a hit at the Congress party, PM Modi said that the party's agenda is to create a rift between all the tribal communities of the country.

"Congress' agenda is to create a rift between all the tribal communities of the country. When Congress tried this conspiracy with religious groups, it led to the partition of the country. Now Congress is inciting SC, ST, and OBC categories against each other. There can be no bigger conspiracy for India. You will stay strong as long as you stay united. 'Ek hai toh safe hai," said PM Modi.

PM Modi further said the people of Maharashtra have already seen MVA's mis-governance for two and a half years.

The Prime Minister lauded the development works carried out by the Mahayuti government in the state and said the momentum will continue once their government is formed again in the state.

Also Read: Ruckus in J-K assembly over resolution on Article 370 restoration; BJP says "darkest day of democracy"

"BJP, Mahayuti, and each candidate of Mahayuti needs your blessings. I assure you that the speed of development in Maharashtra in the last 2.5 years will be continued. We will take the growth of Maharashtra to new heights in the next five years. It is only the Mahayuti that can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also epmphasised on the importance of women empowerment to realise the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"It is very important to empower our women and make their lives easier for a 'Viksit Maharashtra' and Viksit Bharat. The society progresses rapidly when women progress. I have removed all hurdles for the empowerment of women. Maharashtra's Mahayuti government is furthering the vision of the Central government," said the Prime Minister.

Adding further PM Modi said, "The opposition is trying everything to stop the Majhi Ladki Bahan Yojana. Congress ecosystem members have reached the courts against this scheme. They want to discontinue this scheme as soon as they come to power... Every woman needs to be aware of the MVA. They cannot see women getting empowered. The whole state and the country are seeing how MVA people have resorted to using abusive language against women."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to attend public meeting Nashik today.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

—ANI