Real situation will come out: SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav on caste census

New Delhi: After the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, highlighted the need for a caste census, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday said that the real situation would come out if a caste census is conducted in the country.

"If caste census is done, the real situation will come out. Currently, only a few people are taking all the benefits," Ram Gopal Yadav told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday, LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, highlighted the need for a caste census while recalling Dr BR Ambedkar's historic Mahad Satyagraha, as he discussed the ongoing struggles of Dalits for equal access to governance, education, and resources with Professor Sukhadeo Thorat, a Telangana caste survey panel member.

The Congress leader underlined that Ambedkar's fight against caste-based discrimination remains unfinished and must continue with full force.

"Caste census is an important step towards bringing out the truth of this inequality, while its opponents do not want to let this truth come out. Babasaheb's dream is still incomplete. His fight is not just about the past, it is also about today - we will fight it with all our might," Rahul Gandhi added.

Reacting to the Vice Chancellor in Rajasthan government universities will be called 'Kulguru' instead of 'Kulpati', Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal said that it will take a lot of time for people to understand this.

"It will take a lot of time for people to understand this...In our culture, 'Kulgurus' are of one family/clan," he added

Earlier, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa said that Vice-chancellors in state government universities who were called 'Kulpati' will now be called 'Kulguru.'

"The kind of education system of that time was very good-Nalanda University and the education system was also very good, and they (Vice-chancellors in state govt universities) were called as 'Kulpati' and now they will be called as 'Kulguru'," Bairwa said.

On Thursday, the Rajasthan Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Rajasthan Assembly by voice vote following a debate. (ANI)