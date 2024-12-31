Rahul Gandhi’s Vietnam Visit Sparks Row Amid Mourning for Dr. Manmohan Singh

Prayagraj: Amid a row erupted over Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's visit to Vietnam, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday said that Rahul Gandhi has gone for a pre-planned event.

He further stated that the crores of people saw the tears in Rahul Gandhi's eyes on the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "...Rahul Gandhi has gone for a pre-planned event. Crores of people saw the tears in his eyes on the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh..."

Earlier today, BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his visit to Vietnam during a period of national mourning after the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, stating that for Gandhi the term LoP means "Leader of Partying."

Poonawalla accused Gandhi of prioritising a vacation while the country mourned, pointing out that the Congress leader's actions were disrespectful, especially given his public admiration for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, calling him a "father figure."

"The country is in mourning, and the LoP is partying. For him, LoP means Leader of Partying. Vacationing is more important for him... especially when he calls Dr Manmohan Singh a father figure," Ponnawalla said.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore had defended his party leader saying that these were just diversion tactics from the BJP.

"When will the Sanghis stop this 'Take Diversion' politics? The way Modi denied Dr. Saheb a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and how his ministers cornered Dr. Saheb's family is shameful. If Mr Gandhi travel privately, why does it bother you?," he said.

On Monday, BJP MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy attacked Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for 'Vietnam trip' to celebrate the "English New Year" when the entire nation is mourning former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's demise.

Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical issues in Delhi on December 26. On Saturday, Singh was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues, and government dignitaries. (ANI)