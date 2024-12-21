Rahul Gandhi's Alleged Parliament Scuffle Sparks Controversy: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Reacts

New Delhi: Targeting Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition over the Parliament controversy, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said on Saturday that pushing other MPs and not even apologising, shows the stubborn nature of Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Khandelwal claimed that the opposition parties did not let the proceedings of the Parliament continue.

"Pushing other MPs and not even apologising for that shows the stubborn nature of Rahul Gandhi. He does not follow the parliamentary procedures...We have repeatedly seen who tried to interrupt the parliamentary sessions. The opposition parties did not let the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha continue. They call themselves a part of democracy but they don't maintain the decorum of democracy," the BJP MP said.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and other MPs from the INDIA alliance led protests in the Parliament complex, demanding an apology and resignation of the Union Home Minister for his remarks on former law minister BR Ambedkar.

INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises when a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs.

During the scuffle in the Parliament premises, two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi, and Mukesh Rajput were injured on their heads.

Both parties have alleged that their party members had been pushed around. Moreover, an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi by Delhi police regarding the incident.

BJP had filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi under various sections including 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (the act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention).

The Delhi Police removed section 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS and all other sections are the same as given in the complaint.

The Delhi Police had also received a complaint from Congress which is being "investigated". (ANI)