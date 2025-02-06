Rahul Gandhi Slams RSS for Attacking Constitution, Urges Accountability

New Delhi: Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has once again lashed out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and accused them of attempting to erase diverse histories, cultures, and traditions in India.

While addressing a protest by the DMK students wing against the University Grants Commission (UGC) draft rules, Gandhi alleged that the RSS aims to impose a single idea, history, tradition, and language on the country.

"I have been saying now for some time that the aim of the RSS is the eradication of all other histories, all other cultures, all other traditions in this country. That is their starting point, and that is what they want to achieve," Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi claimed that the RSS's attack on the Constitution is part of their larger agenda to dominate India's cultural and educational landscape, stating, "They attacked the Constitution because they wanted to impose one idea, which is their idea, one history, one tradition, and one language on this country."

Gandhi claimed that the RSS's attack on the Constitution is part of their larger agenda to dominate India's cultural and educational landscape.

"This attempt that they're doing with the education system of the different states is just another attempt to push their agenda...," said the Congress MP.

He expressed his support for protests like the one organized by the DMK students wing, stating that the RSS needs to be held accountable for their actions.

"I wish that multiple protests like this happen because the RSS needs to be made to understand that they cannot attack the Constitution. They cannot attack our states. They cannot attack our cultures, our traditions and our histories," said Rahul Gandhi.

The protest in New Delhi was organized by DMK students in opposition to the proposed changes in the UGC draft rules, which they believe threaten the federal structure of India's education system.

According to UGC's new draft guidelines, candidates can qualify for faculty positions at higher institutions by clearing the UGC-NET in a subject of their choice, even if their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees are in different disciplines.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the guidelines for the appointment of faculty in higher education.

It also includes changes to the selection process for vice-chancellors, including the expansion of eligibility criteria to include professionals from academia, research institutions, public policy, public administration, and industry.

As per the guidelines, the subject of the PhD degree precedes the disciplines studied in undergraduate and postgraduate degrees for faculty selections. (ANI)