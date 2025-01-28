Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP, AAP: Says Contract Jobs Rob Poor of Their Rights

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) employees after visiting the Maharishi Valmiki Temple here on Tuesday and said "privatisation and contract jobs" were instruments to snatch rights of the poor.

Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, said that due to the "privatisation and contract jobs" policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre and the AAP government in the national capital, there was unemployment and many were not getting proper wages for their work.

"Today I visited Maharishi Valmiki Temple in Delhi. After the darshan, I met NDMC employees in a nearby colony. They told me that due to the privatisation and contract job policies of the BJP's central government and the AAP's Delhi government, thousands of people are unemployed and not getting proper salaries," he said in a post on X.

"We are constantly raising this issue - privatisation and contract jobs are weapons to snatch the rights of the poor and the Bahujans. We will check this first," he added.

Congress has stepped up its campaign for Delhi assembly polls scheduled for February 5. The party has performed poorly in the last two elections and has not been able to open its account. (ANI)