PV Narasimha Rao's Funeral Controversy: BJP Questions Congress's Tribute to Former Prime Minister

New Delhi: After a war of words erupted between BJP and Congress over memorial space for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia, in a counter attack, asked Congress the reasons for not building a memorial and not giving the "deserved" funeral to former PM PV Narasimha Rao.

This comes after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lashed out at the Centre's decision to conduct former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's cremation at Nigambodh Ghat and said that the Centre should have thought "beyond politics and narrow-mindedness" in this matter.

Sharpening his attack, Bhatia asked Priyanka to share the pictures of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paying tribute to the mortal remains of former PM PV Narasimha Rao.

In a counter attack, Bhatia alleged Priyanka of playing "cheap and petty politics" and stated that former PM Manmohan Singh is the pride of the nation and every citizen of the country, especially the Modi government.

In a social media post on X, Bhatia wrote, "My sister Priyanka, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji is the pride of the nation and every citizen of the country, especially the government led by Mr. @narendramodi Ji and we the people of BJP, wholeheartedly respect his contribution to the nation."

"Since you have decided to play cheap, petty politics and talk about respecting former Prime Ministers, every citizen of the country wants to know why former Prime Minister Shri PV Narasimha Rao ji was not given the funeral he deserved by the Congress Party. Did Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi go to pay tribute to Narasimha Rao after the sad news of his death? Please share the picture," the X post added.

The BJP leader further alleged that former PM PV Narasimha Rao mortal remains weren't allowed to kept at the Congress headquarters and his family was told not to cremate him in New Delhi but in his native city.

Attacking further, Bhatia asked Priyanka to share the address of the 'Samadhi Sthal' built by Congress for ex PM Narasimha Rao, saying that they will go together to pay tribute to him.

"The social media post reads, "His body was not allowed to enter the Congress headquarters. His family was told not to cremate him in New Delhi but in his native city. Is this respect? I am sure that you and Rahul Gandhi will definitely muster the courage to ask these tough questions to your mother, Mrs. Sonia Gandhi. And yes, please share the address of the Samadhi Sthal built by Congress for Narasimha Rao ji, we will go together to pay tribute. Our government has honoured his contribution by awarding him Bharat Ratna posthumously. Waiting your answer, citizen of India, Gaurav Bhatia."

On Saturday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a social media post on X, wrote, "By not providing an adequate place for the cremation of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the Government has not done justice to the dignity of the post of former Prime Minister, the personality of Manmohan Singh, his legacy and the self-respecting Sikh community."

The Congress MP further said that "earlier all former Prime Ministers" were given the highest honour and respect and Manmohan Singh deserves this "honour and Samadhi Sthal."

"Today the whole world is remembering his contribution. The government should have thought beyond politics and narrow-mindedness in this matter. This morning, I felt this when I saw Dr. Manmohan Singh ji's family members struggling for a place at the funeral site, trying to find a place in the crowd, and the general public getting troubled due to lack of space and paying tribute from the road outside," she added.

The UPA government had rejected requests for separate memorials in the national capital citing lack of space. (ANI)