Public has voted for us because of good work we have done": BJP MP Hema Malini

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Monday expressed her happiness on Mahayuti's win in the Maharashtra elections and said that the public was aware of the fact that the BJP worked for the public.

Speaking to ANI, Malini said "We won in Maharashtra and we are very happy. The public has voted for us because of the good work we have done. The public is very well aware of the fact that BJP works for the public.. and what was bound to happen did happen."

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said that it was for the first time in the history of Maharashtra that there was no leader of opposition.

Speaking to ANI, the leader said "For the first time in the history of Maharashtra, we will not have a leader in the opposition. This is the result of the wrong deeds of Congress and opposition but also the false narrative they spread. Look at the adjectives they used...maal, bakri, kutta.. Look at the vision plan which is totally dyfunct."

Further, she said that the situation reflected on how the people of Maharashtra voted for Viksit Bharat and for the development of Bharat Maharashtra.

"The people of Maharashtra have voted for Viksit Bharat and for the development of Bharat and Maharashtra. They have voted for a vision plan that is to take everyone along. When we say 'anekta mein ekta' it means unity in diversity, and the voters for Maharashtra have understood well.. it is well deserved not to have a leader in the opposition rather than have a destructive group of people who only spread false narratives in public service," she added.

The results of the General Elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were declared on Saturday, November 23. In the recent Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Mahayuti secured 230 seats out of the total 288 constituencies.

BJP won 132 seats while its allies- the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress securing 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar managing just 10 seats. (ANI)