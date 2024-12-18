Priyanka Gandhi & Manish Tewari Join JPC on 'One Nation One Election' Bill: Key Updates

New Delhi: Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Tewari, Sukhdev Bhagat and Randeep Singh Surjewala will be in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for deleberations on the 'One Nation One Election' Bill, party sources said on Wednesday.

The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, proposes simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across India. However, the proposal has faced strong resistance from Opposition parties, who voiced concerns about its potential impact on democracy.

The Opposition raised concerns that the change could disproportionately benefit the ruling party, giving it undue influence over the electoral process in states, and could undermine the autonomy of regional parties.

These Bills, which were approved by the Cabinet last week, seek to pave the way for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across India.

Opposition members opposed the bill's introduction. In the division, 269 members voted in favour of the bill's introduction, while 196 voted against it.

The bills will now be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further deliberations.

Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal tabled two crucial Bills: the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment Bill) 2024.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that when One Nation, One Election Bill was taken up in the cabinet for approval, PM Modi had said that it should be sent to the JPC for detailed discussion. (ANI)