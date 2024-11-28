Priyanka Gandhi as MP will give hope to millions Ghulam Ahmad Mir

New Delhi: Congress Incharge of the State, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, said on Thursday that Priyanka Gandhi's arrival in parliament as MP will give "hope to the millions of people."

"Congress gives a new leadership every 10-20 years. Now, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has come. Maybe she didn't want to be a part of the electoral politics, but it was the demand of the nation and everyone. Her arrival in the Parliament will give hope to the millions of people," he said.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the top all Congress leaders will attend the oath-taking ceremony of JMM chief Hemant Soren.

"All the top leaders are coming to attend the event. Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and KC Venugopal, along with all the other leaders, are going to attend the event here," he said.

Hemant Soren earlier said that he has invited Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to his swearing-in ceremony on November 28.

Hemant Soren is set to take the oath as Jharkhand CM today. Soren tendered his resignation as Jharkhand Chief Minister to the Governor Santosh Gangwar and staked a claim to form government at the Raj Bhawan.

Hemant Soren-led JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

The JMM won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats. Among the allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD won four, and the CPI-ML won two seats. The BJP-led NDA won only 24 seats in Jharkhand. The BJP secured 21 seats, while its allies--the AJSU party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U--won one seat each. (ANI)