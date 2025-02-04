Priyanka Chaturvedi Supports Rahul Gandhi's Allegations on Maharashtra Voter Roll Irregularities

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday backed allegations made by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the addition of voters in the electoral rolls ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections and said that people of the State won't forgive those who added 48 lakh new voters within five months.

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka questioned the fairness of the process, pointing out that a significant portion of these voters appear to align with the BJP.

"The people of Maharashtra will not forgive those who conspired against Maharashtra, who drove the country's industries out of Maharashtra, who broke two regional parties and made them betray and formed their government, Maharashtra will not forgive those who added 48 lakh new voters within five months," she said.

"Every person in Maharashtra is asking the question that between Lok Sabha to Vidhan Sabha polls, 48 lakh voters were added in five months, whereas 37 lakh were added in five years. Till now, 72 lakh new voters have been added, of which 70 lakh voters have been added to the camp of BJP," the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP added.

On Monday, during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Rahul Gandhi raised concerns over the alleged increase of lakhs of new voters before the Maharashtra Assembly election last year.

Claiming that around 70 lakh new voters were added after the Lok Sabha elections and before the Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra, the Lok Sabha LoP said, "Between the Lok Sabha election which the INDIA bloc won and the Vidhan Sabha election, the voting population of Himachal Pradesh was added to the voter roll of Maharashtra, meaning the entire population of Himachal Pradesh was added to voter rolls of Maharashtra. Almost 70 lakh new voters suddenly arrived between Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections."

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra, which represents 48 seats in Parliament, Congress won 13 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) won 9, NCP SP won 9, BJP won 9, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) won 7 and NCP (Ajit Pawar) won 1.

In the Assembly elections held in November 2024, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), won a decisive victory, winning more than 235 seats out of the 288 seats. BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)