Priyank Kharge Slams Media for Ignoring National Issues Amid Aurangzeb Controversy

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge alleged that the media is debating about Aurangzeb to appease the Centre, but are were no debates on the current crisis the nation is facing. This comes amid row over suspension of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi for his remarks.

In a post on X, Priyank Kharge said, "The media debates about Aurangzeb, who died centuries ago, while there are no debates on the current crisis the nation faces. The economy is in distress, with high unemployment, a weakening rupee, declining purchasing power and the alarming erosion of the middle and lower income groups. These issues directly impact millions of lives, yet the media chooses to ignore these to appease their political masters."

"Regardless of their religious affiliations, monarchs throughout history have primarily been driven by a desire to expand their empires and amass wealth, either through conquests or strategic alliances. Their actions were dictated by power and ambition, not by the concerns of common people. As India remains entangled in ideological battles over the past, the youth, who should be shaping the country's future are losing out on opportunities in the present and future. Wake Up India!" he added.

After being suspended for the entire duration of the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly's Budget session over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi called the suspension "arbitrary" and alleged threats to his life and his family.

Azmi took to X to express his concerns: "My suspension is arbitrary on the part of the government, there is a threat to my life and that of my family. Two laws are in force in Maharashtra, if democracy has ended in Maharashtra then the government can do anything to the public and the elected representatives of the public."

He has expressed his disappointment over the suspension and had said, "To ensure that the House functions, I spoke about withdrawing my statement. I did not say anything wrong. Still, there is a controversy and proceedings of the House are being stalled. To ensure that the House functions and some work is done during the Budget session. I withdrew the statement that I made outside the Assembly, not in the House. Still, I have been suspended."

Azmi has also received the support of Samjawadi Party Chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, who claimed that the suspension violated freedom of expression.

Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples". He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim. (ANI)