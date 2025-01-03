PM Modi Criticizes AAP Govt Over Delhi’s Education System & Pollution Issues

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said "Those who have been in power in Delhi for the last 10 years - have damaged school education".

Addressing a public meeting in Ashok Vihar's Ramlila Ground, PM Narendra Modi said, "A new college in the name of Veer Savarkar is going to be built in Najafgarh... Those who have been in power in Delhi for the last 10 years - have damaged school education. The money that the central government has given to Delhi - the current govt of Delhi hasn't even spend half of that money in education..."

"...Even after Independence, such works (New Education Policy) were not done, 'lekin aapke sevak ne kar diya'...," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also attacked AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and said, "In the last 10 years, Delhi has been surrounded by an 'Aapda'. By keeping Anna Hazare at the front, a few 'kattar beimaan' people have pushed Delhi towards 'Aapda'. 'AAP aapda bankar Delhi par toot padi hai'..."

PM Modi continued his attack: "...Ye AAP, ye 'aapda', Delhi par aayi hai', and hence the people of Delhi have waged a war against 'aapda'. Voters of Delhi have made up their minds to free Delhi from this 'aapda'. Every voter of Delhi is saying, 'aapda ko nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge'..."

PM Modi also attacked the AAP over pollution in the Yamuna river and said, , "Every resident of Delhi can see the situation of Yamuna. Look at their (AAP) shamelessness, what kind of 'aapda is this, they say that cleaning Yamuna won't get them votes - will you leave Yamuna like this if it doesn't get you votes?... This 'aapda' has handed over the lives of people of Delhi in the hands of tanker mafia..."

Hitting back, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that BJP has no agenda for the assembly polls.

"BJP has no agenda for elections. BJP has been in power at the centre for 10 years, they have a budget of lakhs of crores, they should tell one thing they have done for the people of Delhi, they have not done any work. Today they have no vision for Delhi, they have no CM face. AAP has worked for the people of Delhi for 10 years...," Atishi told reporters. (ANI)