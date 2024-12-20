Parliament Productivity Declines Amid Opposition Disruptions, Says Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that the productivity of Parliament's Winter Session had declined due to disruptions by the Opposition and urged them to avoid similar interruptions in the upcoming Budget session.

Addressing a press conference, Kiren Rijiju said, "The productivity of the Parliament went down due to disturbances created by the Opposition. We tried a lot to make the Parliament run. I expect and also request Opposition not to create similar disturbances in the Budget session of Parliament."

Rijiju said in the winter session of the parliament 54.5 per cent of work was done in Lok Sabha while only 40 per cent of work was done in Rajya Sabha.

"In Lok Sabha 54.5 per cent and in Rajya Sabha almost 40 per cent work has been done. We are not satisfied with this because people elected us all and made us members of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We should have worked as much as we could for the country and left no stone unturned in service to the nation. But we have seen such activities in Parliament which have affected the work and also damaged the dignity of the Parliament. Members of the opposition parties have hindered our work progress due to which the productivity rate has reduced considerably," he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju said that more than 100 per cent should be done in the parliament and urged the opposition parties to work together to address this issue of frequent disruption of the proceedings of the house.

"I appeal to the leaders of all parties to work together to address this issue and ensure that the work of Parliament is not disrupted. We should strive to work more than 100 per cent. Whatever the issue is, it should be raised in the parliament, that is why one has been made a member of parliament," he said.

Rijiju stated that instead of causing a disruption in Parliament, opposition party leaders should address their issues by following rules the established rules and procedures.

"There are rules and procedures in place for raising issues, and we should follow those rules instead of just shouting, creating a ruckus, and disrupting the proceedings of Parliament, which causes great harm to the work of Parliament," he said.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Friday amid protests over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar. The Winter Session 2024 of Parliament began on November 25 and concluded on December 20. (ANI)