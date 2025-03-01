Owaisi Refutes Yogi: Urdu Is India's Language of Freedom

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remarks on Urdu, saying that it was not the language of Muslims, but has been the language of country's freedom.

He stated that Urdu was protected by the Constitution, just like other languages. Taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Owaisi said that they want this country have only one language, religion, ideology and leader.

"UP CM doesn't even know that Urdu is a part of Uttar Pradesh's culture. People of RSS and BJP don't know that Urdu is protected by the Constitution, just like other languages. They don't know that every Muslim doesn't speak Urdu; this is not the language of Muslims. This has been the language of this country's freedom. This is the language of this country...BJP wants to build this country as per one language, one religion, one ideology and one leader," he said while addressing the gathering at the 67th revival anniversary of AIMIM.

Intensifying his attack against Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Owaisi said that the Uttar Pradesh CM comes from an ideology from which nobody participated in the freedom struggle.

"It is clear that UP CM doesn't know Urdu. But only he can answer why he did not become a scientist...The ideology that the UP CM comes from, nobody from that ideology participated in the freedom struggle of this country. He comes from Gorakhpur. Raghupati Sahay 'Firaq' also comes from the same Gorakhpur. He was a renowned Urdu poet, but he was not a Muslim. This is their intellectual capacity," the AIMIM chief added.

His remarks come after Adityanath in the UP legislative assembly said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) wants to promote Urdu to make the children 'Maulvis.

'In the Assembly, CM Yogi said, "This is the problem with you people; you (Samajwadi Party) will oppose every good work which is in the interest of the state. This type of opposition should be condemned...These people will teach their children in English medium schools, but if the govt wants to give facilities to other's children, they will make them study Urdu; they want them to become Maulvis." (ANI)