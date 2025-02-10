Opposition Slams N Biren Singh’s Resignation as Manipur CM Amid Ongoing Violence

New Delhi: Opposition leaders have been criticising former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh after he resigned as Chief Minister of Manipur a day ago following the rampant violence that has disrupted normalcy in Manipur for the past two years.

CPI member of Parliament P Sandosh Kumar on Monday stated that after causing damage to the state and its people, Singh had finally resigned, emphasising that the opposition had been demanding his resignation since the onset of the turmoil in Manipur two years ago.

Kumar further criticised the BJP for allowing Singh to remain in power despite the opposition's calls for his removal and further questioned the BJP's decision to now compel Singh to step down, asking for an explanation and the logic behind the resignation.

"After doing much damage to the state and country and its people, finally he had to resign. It is of no use at all. Soon after the turmoil began in Manipur, 2 years ago, we all were demanding the Chief Minister's resignation. BJP, without paying attention to the opposition cry, always allowed him to continue with power... Finally, the BJP should explain why they are now compelling him to do this. What is the reason or what is the logic behind his resignation?" the CPI MP said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala also expressed his views on Singh's resignation, stating that after months of turmoil, the resignation occurred when the Congress planned to bring a privilege motion against the government and ministers in the Manipur assembly.

"After so many months, the resignation has come into existence now. They realised that the Congress is bringing a privilege motion against the government and ministers in the Manipur assembly, so he resigned on his own. But the issue does not end here. The opposition, especially the Congress party, wants justice to be done to the people of Manipur," Chamala said.

TMC MP Saugata Roy on Sunday also remarked on Singh's resigning, stating that he should have resigned earlier to prevent the losses that occurred in the state.

"N Biren Singh should have resigned a long time ago; had he resigned earlier, this many losses wouldn't have happened in Manipur...this is within the BJP; 8 BJP MLAs became against Biren Singh. A meeting took place in Delhi and after that, Biren Singh resigned," he said.

Biren Singh tendered his resignation to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhawan on Sunday nearly two years after the violence marred the state.

The violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, following the Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Biren Singh was accompanied by BJP president A Sharda, BJP's North East Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra, along with at least 19 MLAs. (ANI)