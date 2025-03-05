Opposition leaders unite against PM Modi's delimitation plan

New Delhi: Opposition party politicians in the southern states met on Wednesday to protest plans by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to redraw constituencies based on the 2011 census, on concerns the northern states would dominate in parliament.

The protest, led by M K Stalin, chief minister of the wealthy, less populated Tamil Nadu state, has been backed by Congress and over a dozen others in five southern states, which are enjoying faster economic growth than northern counterparts while keeping a lid on population growth.

Stalin tabled a resolution to ensure that the so-called delimitation exercise, or redrawing of boundaries, be based on 1971 population levels and retained till 2056 to ensure that densely populated northern states taper population growth.

The 1971 census paved the way for the last redrawing of such boundaries and created 543 seats in parliament. Now, leaders from the south want the status quo retained, until a formula providing equal representation is drawn up.

"We are not against delimitation and yet it shouldn't be a punishment for those who are successful in controlling population," said Sarvanan Annadurai, spokesperson of Stalin's DMK party.

The resolution also sought a constitutional amendment to guarantee proportional representation for all states if the number of MPs increases.

"The voice of southern states cannot be stifled by the Modi government in parliament," he said, adding that over 15 parties have offered their support and push-back would continue.

Southern states have accused Modi's government of discriminatory practices in the past, including in federal fund distribution, unfair allotment of grants, denial of permission for irrigation projects and for special funds for drought relief.

According to the constitution, India is supposed to conduct delimitation exercises after every national census, which is done every decade.

But India missed the 2021 census due to the pandemic, and despite repeated demands, the Modi government has yet to begin the task of counting the estimated 1.4 billion population.

The 2011 census had put the national population at 1.21 billion, but the number of elective seats in parliament remains at 543 - unchanged since the 1970s. Yet, a new parliament building inaugurated last year allows for 888 seats.

Home Minister Amit Shah last week maintained that southern states would not suffer due to the delimitation efforts. His ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rejected Stalin's demands and accused the latter of trying to create a north-south divide.

The BJP is in power in most populous state Uttar Pradesh while its ally controls neighbouring Bihar. The two states are among the country's poorest and comprise about 26 per cent of India's 1.4 billion population, the highest in the world.

—Reuters