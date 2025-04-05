Opposition has always misled people: Chirag Paswan on Waqf Amendment Bil

Patna: Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday lashed out at the INDIA alliance for their criticism of Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and said that the opposition has always "misled" people about the government.

"Whenever the NDA government has brought any law, bill or amendment which has helped weaker sections to join the mainstream, the opposition has always misled people about it. The opposition has always tried to set a false narrative," Paswan said.

Referring to the CAA, abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Temple, Paswan said that the opposition has misguided the people and is now doing the same with the Waqf Amendment Bill.

"For instance, when CAA was implemented, the opposition tried to mislead people...During the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Shri Ram Temple, the same thing was done. In Lok Sabha 2024 also, they misguided people...Today, they are doing the same thing with the Waqf Amendment Bill by saying that it is against the welfare of the Muslim community," Paswan said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday, with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. Earlier in the Lok Sabha, the bill was passed with 288 votes in favour.

Multiple Opposition Parties, including the Congress and AIMIM, have opposed the bill in the Supreme Court. Moreover, multiple Janata Dal (United) leaders have protested against the party's support for the bill, resigning from the party too.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.

The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records. (ANI)