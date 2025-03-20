Only central govt can solve farmers problems: AAP leader Sandeep Pathak

New Delhi: A day after the Punjab government evicted protesting farmers from the Shambhu Border, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sandeep Pathak on Thursday said blocking roads in Punjab will only harm farmers and asserted that only the central government is capable of resolving the issue.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak said, "Only the central government can solve them. Blocking roads in Punjab will only harm the farmers. Small traders have a lot of issues and the Punjab government is their own government, whatever problems are there related to Punjab, the government is ready to sit with them 24 hours, but the big question is that the demand should be made to the central government."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at the BJP-led Central government over the issue of farmers' protests, stating that they don't care about the farmers. Yadav added that no government should do injustice to farmers and hence their demands should be discussed.

Speaking to reporters, the SP chief said, "As far as farmers are concerned, the BJP does not care about them. We have to improve our system from the ground, make farmers prosperous. But the BJP sees the economy from above and makes big people rich. No government anywhere should do injustice to farmers, their demands should be discussed."

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Thursday accused both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being "anti-farmer."

His remarks came after protesting farmers were removed from Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "Last night, when farmers were fast asleep, 3000-4000 armed policemen used force and bulldozers to remove them (from Haryana - Punjab Shambhu Border), and didn't even spare the elderly Dallewal who is on a hunger strike. Now, understand the chronology here. First, Bhagwant Mann throws the farmers out of the CM house. Then he goes to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. Then, a conspiracy brews between the two which spills out as yesterday's oppressive act. Both BJP and AAP are anti-farmer. This was a suicidal step for both as they will drown in Punjab now."

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu slammed the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab over the detention of protesting farmers at the Shambhu border, saying that the people of Punjab would "not allow" the Chief Minister to enter any village.

"Tu (Mann) sirf Kejriwal de ishareya te nachda (You only do what Kejriwal says). You put the entire Punjab and farmers at stake just to remain in power. You'll see that nothing will happen to Kejriwal, but the people of Punjab will not allow you to enter any village," Bittu said. (ANI)