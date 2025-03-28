No patriotic person can adopt such conduct: BJP MP Dinesh Sharma attacks Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: BJP MP Dinesh Sharma attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks in a college during her UK visit. Sharma said only two to four parties in India can defame the country by going abroad, and a patriotic person cannot adopt such an act.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is currently in United Kingdom and attended an event at the Kellogg College of the Oxford University in London. Mamata faced protests by a group of people during the event on Thursday, where she was questioned regarding the RG Kar College case and post-poll violence in West Bengal.

"...Going abroad and defaming the country can only be done by these 2-4 parties. No patriotic person can adopt such conduct", Dinesh Sharma said to ANI on Friday.

Furthermore, he reacted to Uddhav Thackeray's 'Saugat-e-Satta' statement on the Union Government's 'Saugat-e-Modi' scheme and stated that the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief has daviated from his ideology and he is going to be in trouble for a long time.

"... PM Modi has given many gifts to all the countrymen without any discrimination of religion, rich and poor... Uddhav Thackeray is going to be in trouble for a long time because he has deviated from his ideology", Dinesh Sharma said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha is set to launch its "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign, aiming to distribute special kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims across the country ahead of Eid.

The initiative, kicking off from Nizamuddin in Delhi on Tuesday under the guidance of BJP National President JP Nadda, seeks to ensure that poor Muslim families can celebrate the festival without any hardship. As part of the campaign, 32,000 Minority Morcha workers will collaborate with 32,000 mosques nationwide to reach the needy.

National President of the BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui, outlined the campaign's broader vision, stating that during the holy month of Ramadan and upcoming occasions like Eid, Good Friday, Easter, Nauruz, and the Indian New Year, the Minority Front will reach out to those in need through the "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign. Eid Milan celebrations will also be organised at the district level, he added. (ANI)