Modi govt preparing to collect more money through Gabbar Singh tax: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP

New Delhi [India]: Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre on Friday, alleging that it is planning to raise the GST slab on clothes priced above Rs 1500, from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, and accused it of burdening the poor and middle class while favouring capitalists.

Taking to social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi said, "See another example of concessions to capitalists and looting of common people. On one hand, income tax is constantly increasing in comparison to corporate tax. On the other hand, the Modi government is preparing to collect more money through the Gabbar Singh Tax."

He alleged that the government is planning a new tax slab amidst increasing tax collections."It is heard that amidst the ever-increasing collection from GST, the government is going to introduce a new tax slab - there is a plan to increase GST on the things you need," he said.

"Just think - right now, the wedding season is going on. People must have been saving money by saving every penny, and in the meantime, the government is going to increase the GST on clothes above Rs 1500 from 12 per cent to 18 per cent", the LoP added.

Calling it a "grave injustice," he stated, "Taxing the hard-earned money of poor and middle-class families to give tax breaks to billionaires and forgive their massive debts is unacceptable."

The Lok Sabha LoP vowed to fight against the 'injustice', saying, "Our fight is against this injustice. We will raise our voice strongly against the burden of taxes on the common people and will put pressure on the government to stop this loot."

Meanwhile, on December 4, Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved a motion in Lok Sabha, urging the central government to reconsider its decision to impose an 18 per cent GST on shop rentals.

Condemning the decision, he said, "This regressive move will lead to increased costs for shop owners, resulting in higher prices for consumers and exacerbating inflation."

Tagore cited a survey by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which found that 72 per cent of shopkeepers reported a decline in sales. Tagore urged the government to "reconsider this decision and explore alternative measures to support small businesses." (ANI)