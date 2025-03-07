Modern Muslim League Budget: BJP slams Karnataka govt Budget

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government over the Budget presented today.

Stepping up his attacks, Bhandari called the today's presented budget a "modern Muslim League" Budget claiming that Karnataka government is running the government exactly similar to how Muhammad Ali Jinnah had ran the government in Pakistan.

The BJP spokesperson accused the Congress government of "taking back" the Constitutional values and implementing statements and policies which are only in the interest of minority communities.

Speaking to ANI, Pradeep Bhandari said, "In Karnataka, Congress party has passed a modern Muslim League Budget. In this modern Muslim League Budget, Congress party is increasing the honorarium of Imams to Rs 6000. Waqf is being given Rs 150 Crores. Money for self-defence training is being given only to minority girls...Over Rs 1000 Crores is being used for the benefit of minority...Yesterday, Karnataka Government spoke about withdrawing cases against Hubballi rioters. So, the Congress party in Karnataka is running the government exactly similar to how Muhammad Ali Jinnah ran the government in Pakistan. It is taking back the Constitutional values and it is only implementing statements, policies which are in the interest of minority communities..."

Criticising the Budget, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council N Swamy Chalavadi called it a "debt-based" Budget.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Chalavadi stated that he played a key role in "rolling back" the state's financial discipline and making it the government with the highest debt in history.

"This is a "debt-based" budget! The Honorable Chief Minister, is presenting his 16th Budget. He played a key role in rolling back the state's financial discipline and making it the government with the highest debt in history. 27% debt of income, 18% interest on cost! Congress government - "0" government," Chalavadi posted on X.

Meanwhile, the BJP and JD(S) leaders from Karnataka including Legislative Assembly LoP R Ashoka, BY Vijayendra and Legislative Council LoP N Swamy Chalavadi staged protest against the state government and its policies. They demanded to not to use the money allocated for SCSP-TSP for guarantees and Rs 150 crore should be provided to each MLA's constituency.

Taking to social media post on X, R Ashoka wrote, "The BJP and JDS parties participated in a joint protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Vidhana Soudha, demanding that the money allocated for SCSP-TSP should not be used for guarantees and that Rs 150 crore should be provided to each MLA's constituency. "

Earlier today, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah presented the state budget in the Legislative Assembly. While presenting the Budget claimed that the state government has maintained fiscal deficit of the state for the financial year 2025-26.

"By keeping fiscal deficit and total outstanding liabilities within the limits mandated under Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, we have maintained fiscal discipline in the financial year 2025-26," said the Chief Minister.

The state Budget 2025-26 has also given specific focus to minorities. To provide formal education along with religious education in madrasas, computers, smart boards and other necessary basic facilities will be provided to the students to prepare them for writing SSLC examination through NIOS.

Minority youth will be encouraged to launch new start-ups through Karnataka Minority Development Corporation. For repair and renovation of Waqf properties and for providing infrastructure and protection of Muslim burial grounds an amount of Rs. 150 crores has been provided.

The Chief Minister further stated, "An Action Plan for Rs. 1,000 crores has been prepared under 'Chief Minister's Minority Colony Development Programme'. Works will be implemented in the FY 2025-26."

The government also announced construction of an additional building in Haj Bhavan at Bengaluru to provide with facilities and amenities to Haj pilgrims and their relatives.

Grants worth Rs.100 crores have been earmarked for the Comprehensive development of Jain, Buddhist and Sikh communities. Rs.250 crores will be provided for the development of Christian community. (ANI)