Mayawati welcomes govt's assurance on not tweaking Preamble

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party National president Mayawati on Friday welcomed the government's assurance that there is no plan to tweak the Preamble of the Constitution to drop words like "secularism" and "socialist".

Hailing the government's decision, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the stand is "appropriate and appreciable" as it reaffirms the commitment to secularism.

In a post on X, Mayawati said, "The government's assurance is a big relief for not only the BSP but also for all those people, across the country and the world, who are completely opposed to any inappropriate changes or tampering with the Constitution created by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar."

She also described the Centre's assurance as good news for all those people who were disturbed by the inappropriate demand for modifications in the Preamble.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal's statement in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, ruling out any modifications in the Preamble, came in response to a question by Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal.

"There is no current plan or intent to reconsider or remove the words from the Preamble. Any such constitutional amendment would require broad political consensus and detailed deliberation - and at present, no such process has been initiated," said MoS Meghwal.

The developments come close to RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale suggesting a national debate on the need for retaining in the Preamble words like "secularism" and "socialist" that were added during the Emergency via the 42nd Constitutional Amendment (1976).

Mayawati hoped that the government would stand firm on its word on not changing the Preamble and not wilt under any pressure.

"The Central government has clarified its position in line with the sacred intent of the Constitution, and it is the desire and expectation of the country that the government will steadfastly maintain this stand without caring about or worrying about anyone," she said.

She also highlighted the country's unique characteristic of unity in diversity, nurtured by the Constitution.

Mayawati said it was with the thought of giving equal respect and honour to people of all religions and establishing an egalitarian social system that Baba Saheb drafted the Constitution, and its reflection can be seen at every step in the Constitution.

--IANS