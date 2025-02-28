Manjinder Singh Sirsa Claims Upcoming CAG Report Will Expose Kejriwal's Corruption

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday said that upcoming CAG report on 'Public Health Infrastructure & Management of Health Services,' will reveal that Arvind Kejriwal is "kattar beimaan" (blatantly dishonest).

He claimed that the report would expose how Kejriwal misused funds for hospitals and health services.

"Another CAG report of Arvind Kejriwal's corruption will be tabled in Delhi Assembly today. How he looted Delhi in the name of hospitals and health services...How there was no power supply in mohalla clinics...The pages of the CAG report will say that Arvind Kejriwal is 'kattar beimaan'," he said.

The Minister said that the report would highlight issues like no power in Mohalla clinics and how the AAP government has misused the money issued for the health sector.

BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay said that the CAG report on Health would make many things clear.

"The party (AAP) that calls itself transparent has cheated the people of Delhi and committed huge corruption. Certainly, we are fully prepared to bring back every single penny of the people of Delhi... Today, the CM will table the (CAG) report on health (in the Assembly) that will also make so many things crystal clear," he said.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that the BJP was trying to set a narrative by using a normal process of presenting CAG reports.

"This is a normal process, although BJP has a habit of setting the narrative. CAG report had to be presented. Our former Chief Minister Atishi had completed all the formalities, and she had submitted the CAG report to the Chairman," she said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta oversees the finance department and will present the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services' in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

According to sources, this report will be based on the status of government hospitals and health services (2024) and will 'expose' the reality of health services in the national capital. As per sources, this will be the second report of CAG, which will be presented in the assembly.

The report will review the status of government hospitals, mohalla clinics, and other health facilities in Delhi. The CAG report will see how much difference there is between the claims made by the previous government and the ground reality.

The availability of machines in government hospitals, the supply of medicines, the number of doctors and nurses, and the facilities provided to patients will be assessed. The report may also reveal whether the Delhi government's budget was spent properly on the health sector. (ANI)